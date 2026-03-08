Ben Johnson Could Poach 2 Detroit Lions Free Agents

The Detroit Lions could soon face a familiar offseason challenge, losing key personnel to the Chicago Bears.

After Chicago previously hired former Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, the Bears may now be eyeing a pair of Detroit veterans when free agency begins: linebacker Alex Anzalone and left tackle Taylor Decker.

Bears Could Target Alex Anzalone

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Anzalone is a name to watch in Chicago as the Bears search for a replacement for linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, who was recently released.

Anzalone would make sense for Chicago because of his familiarity with Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen. The two previously worked together with the New Orleans Saints.

Fowler noted that Allen values Anzalone’s versatility and coverage ability, traits that could help stabilize Chicago’s defense.

“To replace Tremaine Edmunds, Alex Anzalone is a name to watch. Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen was with him in New Orleans and he’s good in coverage,” Fowler reported.

Anzalone has been a key leader for Detroit’s defense in recent seasons, serving as both a playmaker and emotional tone-setter in the locker room.

Taylor Decker Also Linked to Chicago

The Bears could also show interest in Decker, particularly given Chicago’s familiarity with the veteran tackle.

Decker recently made headlines after requesting his release from Detroit following contract discussions with Lions general manager Brad Holmes.

Reports indicated the Lions asked Decker to take a pay cut, but the two sides were unable to reach an agreement.

That situation could open the door for Chicago to pursue the veteran left tackle.

With Johnson now running the Bears’ offense, Decker could be viewed as a short-term solution at left tackle, particularly as Chicago continues reshaping its offensive line.

Lions Could Face Division Rival in Free Agency

For Detroit, the possibility of losing players to a division rival adds another layer of intrigue to the upcoming free agency period.

The Lions have worked hard to build a roster capable of competing for championships, but keeping key veterans away from NFC North opponents will also be part of the challenge.

If Chicago ultimately lands either Decker or Anzalone—or both—the Bears could once again benefit from Detroit’s talent pipeline.