Wednesday, January 22, 2025
Detroit Lions

Bears WR DJ Moore Tries to Troll Lions, Fails Miserably

Oh, DJ Moore, you really want to try that? After the news broke that Ben Johnson would be leaving the Detroit Lions to become the head coach of the Chicago Bears, it didn’t take long for the Bears' wide receiver to fire off a weak attempt at trolling the Lions. And it’s safe to say – it fell flat.

For context, the Lions' backfield duo of David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs earned the nickname “Sonic and Knuckles” due to their powerful yet speedy play styles, a brilliant comparison created by Lions fans and media alike. The two dynamic backs were unstoppable last season, combining for a unique and dangerous duo that had Lions fans buzzing with excitement. Now, the Bears' newest head coach, Ben Johnson, will be looking to bring some of that same magic to Chicago.

But instead of simply celebrating Johnson’s arrival, DJ Moore decided to step in with a laughable attempt at trolling. How did he do it? By posting a gif of Shadow the Hedgehog, with an obviously thinly veiled nod to the “Sonic and Knuckles” theme that Detroit fans are so fond of.

Moore, we get it. You're excited to have Johnson in the Windy City, but come on. This feels like the most obvious case of imitation disguised as flattery. Stealing the “Sonic and Knuckles” theme? That's a stretch. Sure, you added Shadow to the equation, but it just doesn’t have the same flair. It's like trying to copy a recipe and then adding an ingredient that ruins the dish. Nice try, DJ. But no, you’re not getting away with this one.

In the end, it’s not even worth calling a “troll” attempt — it’s more like a fan reaching for anything to get some attention. If Moore and the Bears think they can steal the “Sonic and Knuckles” crown, they’ve got another thing coming. Lions fans know better.

