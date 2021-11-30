Beat writer divulges Detroit Tigers contract details with SS Javier Baez

LATEST UPDATE:

According to a report from Evan Petzold, the Detroit Tigers and Javier Baez have agreed to a 6-year, $140 million contract. This is $23.33 million per season.

Source: The #Tigers and free-agent shortstop Javier Baez have agreed to a six-year, $140 million contract. It’s happening. — Evan Petzold (@EvanPetzold) November 30, 2021

PREVIOUS REPORTS:

UPDATE:

While you were sleeping, Jon Morosi broke the news that the Detroit Tigers are close to signing SS Javier Baez to a 6-year deal.

Well, according to a report that just surfaced from Jim Bowden, the deal is actually for 7 years.

The #Tigers are indeed finalizing a 7-year deal with Javier Baez as 1st reported by @jonmorosi . Det would then have a strong young trio of Greene, Torkeleson & Baez in the middle of their order for years to come. This is a big step in their rebuilding plan and finally solves SS — Jim Bowden⚾️ (@JimBowdenGM) November 30, 2021

FROM EARLIER:

In the wee hours of the night, while most of you were sleeping, Jon Morosi broke the news that the Detroit Tigers are on the verge of signing free agent SS Javier Baez to a 6-year contract.

According to a report from Tigers beat writer Chris McCoskey of the Detroit News, as of about 6:00 a.m. this morning, the team has not yet confirmed this deal.

