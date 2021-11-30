Beat writer divulges Detroit Tigers contract details with SS Javier Baez

LATEST UPDATE:

According to a report from Evan Petzold, the Detroit Tigers and Javier Baez have agreed to a 6-year, $140 million contract. This is $23.33 million per season.

PREVIOUS REPORTS:

UPDATE:

While you were sleeping, Jon Morosi broke the news that the Detroit Tigers are close to signing SS Javier Baez to a 6-year deal.

Well, according to a report that just surfaced from Jim Bowden, the deal is actually for 7 years.

FROM EARLIER:

In the wee hours of the night, while most of you were sleeping, Jon Morosi broke the news that the Detroit Tigers are on the verge of signing free agent SS Javier Baez to a 6-year contract.

According to a report from Tigers beat writer Chris McCoskey of the Detroit News, as of about 6:00 a.m. this morning, the team has not yet confirmed this deal.

