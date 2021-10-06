Beat writer hints at another possible injury for Detroit Lions

by

Good players are dropping like the temperature for the Detroit Lions and according to Chris Burke of The Athletic, yet another big-time player may be injured.

Burke noted earlier today that Lions Pro Bowl TE T.J. Hockenson was not practicing or even wearing pads during the media’s viewing window on Wednesday.

The Lions release their first injury designation for the week within the next couple of hours and it will be interesting to see if Hockenson is listed.

Stay tuned.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.