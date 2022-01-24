Beat writer says Detroit Lions should ‘swing for fences’ and sign top free agent defender

The Detroit Lions seem to be on the right track but when you look up and down their roster and really dissect it, it is apparent that they are still a ways away from truly contending for a Super Bowl.

That being said, Lions GM Brad Holmes can make a big dent in the work that needs to be done to contend by nailing free agency and the 2022 NFL Draft.

According to Lions beat writer Justin Rogers, the Lions should swing for the fences and sign New Orleans Saints safety, Marcus Williams.

Here is what Rogers has to say about the potential move.

That might not seem like much to work with, but it’s still plenty to add an impact player, and I’m of the opinion the Lions should swing for the fences and target New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Williams.

It’s not going to be cheap. One contract tracking website, Spotrac, projected Williams will command $13.5 million per season on the open market. Let’s bump that up a little to five years, $70 million and see where it leaves us.

Here’s how the Lions can structure the deal to make it work. Start with a $20 million signing bonus, which, for cap purposes, would be spread evenly across the duration of the deal, or $4 million per season. Base salaries by year could be $1.035 million veteran minimal in 2022, followed by $8 million, $11 million, $14 million and $16 million the next four years, resulting in cap hits of $5 million, $12 million, $15 million, $18 million and $20 million.

My opinion on this is that if you can get Williams for just $70 million over 5 years ($14 million per AAV) I would be surprised. Personally, I think Williams will get closer to $16 million per season, (maybe four years, $64 million), which would be too much for the Lions to pay.

Nation, what do you think?