Beau Brieske Gives Tigers Bullpen Needed Boost

Beau Brieske is back in Detroit, and the timing could not be clearer for a Tigers bullpen that has been scrambling for outs. The Tigers activated Brieske from the 60-day injured list on May 29, adding a needed right-hander while late-inning roles remain unsettled and injuries keep cutting into the pitching staff.

Detroit has been operating with very little margin in relief for weeks. A.J. Hinch said on May 1 that the bullpen had been leaned on quite a bit, and that strain kept building as short starts and health issues pushed more innings onto relievers.

Why Brieske matters right now

This is not just another arm on the roster. Brieske gives Hinch another reliever who can cover meaningful outs in the middle or late innings, which matters when the Tigers bullpen has been forced to squeeze too many high-stress spots out of the same small group.

The bullpen took another hit when Brant Hurter went on the injured list May 25 with lumbar spine inflammation. Four days later, Hurter was transferred to the 60-day injured list in the move that created 40-man space for Brieske.

The bigger problem came at the back end. Kenley Jansen went on the 15-day injured list May 28 with pelvic inflammation, leaving Kyle Finnegan and Will Vest as the recent closing alternatives, with both coming off uneven results.

Late innings have become a matchup problem

Vest’s outing against the Angels showed how thin the margin has become. He entered with a 6-4 lead on May 26 and gave up a grand slam in a five-run eighth inning, a breakdown that forced the Tigers to rethink how they bridge games without Jansen.

Brieske’s return gives Detroit a better chance to avoid those forced matchups. Instead of asking Finnegan or Vest to absorb every tense pocket late, Hinch can spread leverage across another experienced right-hander and keep one bad inning from bleeding into the next two games.

That flexibility matters almost as much as the innings themselves. If Brieske handles seventh-inning traffic or clean eighths, the Tigers bullpen can reserve Finnegan and Vest for narrower assignments instead of exposing them every night in the same spots.

Detroit needs stable outs, not just another name

Brieske also returns with trust already built inside this staff. He played a key role in Detroit’s 2024 late-season push and worked in several important postseason spots, which adds real context to how the Tigers can use him now.

The Tigers do not need Brieske to solve the entire bullpen by himself. They need him to take real innings, cut down on overexposure for the rest of the relief group, and give Hinch one more matchup option when the game starts tilting in the sixth or seventh.

The next challenge is simple to track. Detroit now has to decide whether Brieske goes straight into leverage work or opens in a lower-stress role, and that deployment will shape how often Finnegan and Vest are asked to protect narrow leads over the next series.