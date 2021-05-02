Behind the scenes of Penei Sewell’s arrival in Detroit [VIDEO]

Sharing is caring!

The Detroit Lions selected Oregon’s Penei Sewell with the 7th overall draft selection in the 2021 NFL Draft.

He heads to Detroit already highly acclaimed, having earned the honors of Freshman All-American, Unanimous All-American, and winning the 2019 Outland trophy award as the best FBS lineman.

And he’s touched down in the Motor City, and soon toured the team training facility. Check out some pretty amazing behind the scenes video:

"Yessir! We in the D!" Go behind-the-scenes for @peneisewell58's arrival and tour of the #Lions practice facility. pic.twitter.com/t20CLlnZpv — Detroit Lions (@Lions) May 2, 2021