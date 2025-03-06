Thursday, March 6, 2025
Beloved Detroit Sports Superfan Andy Isaac Passes Away

According to a post on his X account, beloved Detroit Sports superfan, Andy Isaac has passed away after a long battle with cancer.

“Good morning . Andy passed away peacefully this morning beside his loving family. We thank you all for your support and love over the years. This was a genuine space of laughter and kindness. Please carry this spirit on in honor of Andy. As always, Faturday forever and FTB .”

Rest In Peace, Andy Isaac

Andy Isaac, widely known for his presence on X (formerly Twitter) under the handle @WorldofIsaac, recently shared a deeply emotional update announcing that he has chosen to enter hospice care after a lengthy battle with Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a condition he has fought for nearly two decades.

“I don’t know when my first tweet or post was but I can tell you, sadly, this is probably one of my last,” Isaac wrote in his X post.

Following his announcement, his account was flooded with messages of support and appreciation from friends and followers alike. Known for his humor, honesty, and deep love for Detroit sports and the Michigan State Spartans, Isaac was not just a fan but a role model for kindness and generosity. His influence, both as a friend and as a fan, will leave a lasting mark. Rest in peace, Andy—your presence will truly be missed.

