Former Michigan RB Ben Hall Announces Transfer Destination

Ben Hall is heading to the ACC. The former Michigan running back is transferring to North Carolina, where he hopes to carve out a bigger role and make an impact for the Tar Heels.

The running back room at Michigan was deep — too deep for Ben Hall to make a major dent. But the 5-foot-11, 221-pound back now has a new home, and a fresh opportunity.

On Monday, Hall announced he is transferring to North Carolina, where he’ll have three years of eligibility remaining. The former Wolverine made the move official through On3’s Hayes Fawcett.

Why It Matters

Hall was a promising prospect out of high school and flashed upside in limited time with the Wolverines, but he was buried behind the likes of Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards. With a new start in the ACC, Hall could now find the playing time he needs to develop and showcase his physical running style.

And for the Tar Heels — who are looking to rebound after an up-and-down 2024 season — Hall offers a bruising, downhill threat who could become a key piece of their backfield rotation.

Aday Mara Michigan transfer

What’s Next

North Carolina fans should keep a close eye on Hall this summer as he gets acclimated to the offense. If he can prove he’s ready to handle a workload, he may turn heads quickly in Chapel Hill.

The Bottom Line

Ben Hall’s transfer to North Carolina is a win-win. Michigan’s backfield logjam clears slightly, and Hall gets a legitimate shot to make his mark in the ACC. Keep your eyes on the Tar Heels — this move could quietly pay off in a big way.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending now

Bryce Underwood Tony Alford Michigan Basketball Michigan Football brings 8 recruits Michigan reveals uniform combo Michigan Football CB Amorion Walker Michigan Football Michigan Football Coach Sherrone Moore Michigan Football Spring Game Michigan DB Keon Sabb Michigan Basketball Loses Oliver Nkamhoua Michigan basketball hires Dusty May Cole Cabana Brady Hart
Michigan Football Offensive Lineman Enters Transfer Portal
Todd McLellan
Todd McLellan Sends Strong Message to Red Wings Following Loss to Panthers
Detroit Lions 2025 NFL Draft strategy Detroit Lions 2025 NFL Draft defensive tackles
Full 2025 Detroit Lions 7-Round Mock Draft by Dane Brugler Revealed
Bryce Underwood Michigan spring game
Bryce Underwood Closes Michigan Spring Game With Must-See 88-Yard TD [Video]