Former Michigan RB Ben Hall Announces Transfer Destination

Ben Hall is heading to the ACC. The former Michigan running back is transferring to North Carolina, where he hopes to carve out a bigger role and make an impact for the Tar Heels.

The running back room at Michigan was deep — too deep for Ben Hall to make a major dent. But the 5-foot-11, 221-pound back now has a new home, and a fresh opportunity.

On Monday, Hall announced he is transferring to North Carolina, where he’ll have three years of eligibility remaining. The former Wolverine made the move official through On3’s Hayes Fawcett.

BREAKING: Michigan transfer RB Benjamin Hall has Committed to North Carolina, he tells @on3sports



The 5’11 221 RB will have 3 years of eligibility remaining



“Joshua 1:9”https://t.co/RlUbB6EMhS pic.twitter.com/BxpK5BbJT1 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 21, 2025

Why It Matters

Hall was a promising prospect out of high school and flashed upside in limited time with the Wolverines, but he was buried behind the likes of Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards. With a new start in the ACC, Hall could now find the playing time he needs to develop and showcase his physical running style.

And for the Tar Heels — who are looking to rebound after an up-and-down 2024 season — Hall offers a bruising, downhill threat who could become a key piece of their backfield rotation.

What’s Next

North Carolina fans should keep a close eye on Hall this summer as he gets acclimated to the offense. If he can prove he’s ready to handle a workload, he may turn heads quickly in Chapel Hill.

The Bottom Line

Ben Hall’s transfer to North Carolina is a win-win. Michigan’s backfield logjam clears slightly, and Hall gets a legitimate shot to make his mark in the ACC. Keep your eyes on the Tar Heels — this move could quietly pay off in a big way.