Ben Johnson, Aaron Glenn Land First Head Coach Interview Requests for 2025

As the Detroit Lions continue their playoff push, two key members of their coaching staff are drawing interest from other teams. According to a report from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Chicago Bears have requested interviews with Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn for their head coaching vacancy.

Wasting no time: The #Bears have requested interviews with #Lions OC Ben Johnson and DC Aaron Glenn for their head coaching job, per sources. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 6, 2025

Both Johnson and Glenn have garnered significant attention this season for their impressive work with the Lions. Johnson has helped lead one of the league's most dynamic offenses, while Glenn has overseen a defense that has played a critical role in the team's success.

With the Bears looking to rebuild and establish a new identity, both Johnson and Glenn represent strong candidates due to their proven leadership and success in Detroit. The Lions, who are preparing for a crucial playoff run, will now have to navigate these coaching rumors as they continue their quest for a Super Bowl.

Stay tuned for further updates as the coaching carousel continues to spin.