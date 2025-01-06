fb
Monday, January 6, 2025
Ben Johnson, Aaron Glenn Land First Head Coach Interview Requests for 2025

As the Detroit Lions continue their playoff push, two key members of their coaching staff are drawing interest from other teams. According to a report from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Chicago Bears have requested interviews with Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn for their head coaching vacancy.

Both Johnson and Glenn have garnered significant attention this season for their impressive work with the Lions. Johnson has helped lead one of the league's most dynamic offenses, while Glenn has overseen a defense that has played a critical role in the team's success.

With the Bears looking to rebuild and establish a new identity, both Johnson and Glenn represent strong candidates due to their proven leadership and success in Detroit. The Lions, who are preparing for a crucial playoff run, will now have to navigate these coaching rumors as they continue their quest for a Super Bowl.

Stay tuned for further updates as the coaching carousel continues to spin.

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
