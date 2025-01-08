Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn Land ANOTHER Interview Request

The Las Vegas Raiders have wasted no time in searching for their next head coach following the firing of Antonio Pierce. According to Albert Breer of SI.com, the Raiders have officially submitted interview requests for two of the most coveted coaching candidates in this year’s cycle: Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.

https://twitter.com/AlbertBreer/status/1877010504226308299

Ben Johnson: A Highly-Coveted Offensive Mind

Ben Johnson, who has been with the Lions since 2022, has quickly become one of the most sought-after offensive minds in the NFL. Under his guidance, the Lions' offense has flourished, finishing 2024 ranked No. 1 in points scored and No. 2 in total yards. Johnson’s impressive work with quarterback Jared Goff and the offense has made him a top candidate for head coaching positions across the league.

Johnson has already received multiple interview requests, including from the Chicago Bears, Jacksonville Jaguars, and New England Patriots. His success with the Lions has made him a key figure in the league’s coaching carousel this year.

Aaron Glenn: Leading the Lions’ Defense Amidst Challenges

Despite a string of injuries to key players this season, Glenn’s defense finished very strong in 2024. His ability to keep the defense performing at a high level even with a depleted roster has caught the attention of many in the league.

Glenn has received interview requests from a number of teams, including the Chicago Bears, Jacksonville Jaguars, New Orleans Saints, and New York Jets. His reputation as a strong leader and effective defensive strategist has made him a popular candidate for a potential head coaching position.

Lions’ Coaching Staff in High Demand

The continued success of the Lions under Dan Campbell’s leadership has helped both Johnson and Glenn rise to the top of the list for head coaching candidates. With both coaches attracting significant attention across the league, Detroit’s coaching staff is in high demand as teams look to build for the future. As the interview requests pile up, it’s clear that both Johnson and Glenn are highly regarded for their work in Detroit.

With the NFL coaching carousel in full swing, it will be interesting to see where these two top-tier coaches land as the offseason progresses.