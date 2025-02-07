fb
Friday, February 7, 2025
Detroit Lions

Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn Learn NFC Assistant Coach of the Year Fate

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
The 2024 NFL season brought recognition to now-former Detroit Lions coordinators Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn, with both coaches landing significant attention in the Assistant Coach of the Year race.

Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn

Ben Johnson Shines as Offensive Coordinator

Ben Johnson, the Detroit Lions' offensive coordinator, easily won the prestigious award, securing 29 first-place votes. Johnson’s impact on the Lions’ offense was nothing short of stellar, as he orchestrated a high-flying attack that finished first in the NFL in scoring, averaging an impressive 33.2 points per game. The Lions’ offense also ranked second in total yards with 409.5 per game, solidifying Johnson as a key figure in Detroit’s success.

After the Lions were eliminated from the playoffs, Johnson's talents were recognized, leading to his hiring as head coach of the Chicago Bears. His recognition as Assistant Coach of the Year is a testament to the innovative schemes and leadership he brought to Detroit's offense.

Aaron Glenn Earns Recognition in Third Place

Aaron Glenn, the Lions' former defensive coordinator, also earned accolades for his work. Glenn, who was instrumental in shaping Detroit's defensive strategy, finished in third place in the voting, receiving six first-place votes. Glenn’s efforts were particularly noteworthy, as he helped a young Lions defense make strides, despite dealing with injuries and personnel challenges. After Detroit's playoff loss, Glenn accepted the position as the new head coach of the New York Jets, bringing his defensive acumen to a new challenge.

Other Top Assistant Coaches

Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores, who had an impressive season, came in second with three first-place votes. Other notable assistants like Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady, and Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo also received first-place votes, showcasing the highly competitive nature of this year’s award.

As Johnson and Glenn continue to rise in their coaching careers, their recognition as top assistants is a sign of the bright future ahead for both the Lions and their respective new teams.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
