Ben Johnson Appears To Have Nixed Interview Before Team Could Even Ask

Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, widely considered one of the hottest head coaching candidates in the NFL, has reportedly turned down a potential interview before the team could even officially make the request.

According to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, the New York Jets had been interested in Johnson for their head coaching vacancy, but they never formally put in the request to interview him. This development speaks volumes about Johnson's selective approach to the head coaching search process.

The New York Jets are not expected to put in a formal request for Lions OC Ben Johnson. They are expected to have interest in Lions DC Aaron Glenn. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) January 6, 2025

Ben Johnson Will Be Selective

As Russini reported, Ben Johnson has been intentional about which teams he is willing to entertain in the pursuit of a head coaching role. While the Jets have shown interest in several candidates, including Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, Johnson has made it clear that he won't be entertaining interviews with just any team looking for a new head coach. Instead, Johnson appears to be focused on situations that offer long-term stability and a competitive roster, not a quarterback situation that’s a “trainwreck,” as is the case with the Jets.

Ben Johnson has made it very clear he’s not taking interviews with every organization looking for a HC. If the Jets had a better quarterback situation, there would be more interest. https://t.co/1jgZ9eYBuZ — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) January 6, 2025

The Jets' Quarterback Situation a Deterrent for Johnson

The New York Jets’ ongoing quarterback dilemma is likely a key reason why Johnson chose to pass on the opportunity to even consider the interview. With questions surrounding Aaron Rodgers' future and the overall instability at the quarterback position, Johnson likely views this as an unfavorable environment to start a head coaching career. It’s easy to understand why a rising coaching star like Johnson would prefer to wait for a better opportunity—one that promises a more stable and promising future.

Johnson’s decision to avoid the Jets’ situation is a testament to his clear vision of what he’s looking for in a head coaching role. While he’s undoubtedly open to an eventual promotion, it’s clear he’s prioritizing long-term success and a strong organizational foundation. The news only adds to the growing reputation of Ben Johnson as a coach who is not just talented, but also strategic in the steps he takes in his career. For now, it seems Johnson is holding out for a job where he can truly make a difference, and one that doesn’t come with the circus-like distractions that the Jets are sure to face in the upcoming offseason.