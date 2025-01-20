fb
Monday, January 20, 2025
HomeDetroit LionsBen Johnson Assembling 'Star-Studded' Coaching Staff To Join Him
Detroit Lions

Ben Johnson Assembling ‘Star-Studded’ Coaching Staff To Join Him

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
0

As Ben Johnson prepares to take on the challenge of being the next head coach of the Chicago Bears, he is already hard at work assembling a star-studded coaching staff. According to a report from NFL insider Adam Schefter, the leading candidate to become Johnson’s defensive coordinator is none other than former New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen.

Allen, who has a wealth of experience as both a head coach and defensive mind, could provide Johnson with a seasoned and successful presence on the defensive side of the ball as the Bears aim to revamp their squad. The move would be a strong step in solidifying a coaching staff that can match Johnson’s offensive prowess.

Ben Johnson Adam Schefter

There are also rumors swirling that Johnson may look to bring Detroit Lions’ passing game coordinator Tanner Engstrand with him to Chicago. Engstrand has been instrumental in the Lions’ offensive success under Johnson, and he could be a perfect fit to take on the offensive coordinator role in Chicago.

As Johnson continues to build his team for the 2025 season, all eyes will be on the developments surrounding his coaching staff. Stay tuned as more names are expected to emerge in the coming weeks.

Previous article
BREAKING: Ben Johnson Decides on Where He Will Coach in 2025
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more
- Advertisment -

Recent Comments

Dan Richmond on Dan Campbell Defends Controversial Play Call vs. Commanders
Al Graham on Dan Campbell’s Wife Holly Shares Raw Heartbreak After Lions’ Playoff Loss
Tommy on Video Emerges Showing Detroit Lions ‘Fans’ Quitting on Their Team
Tommy on Rumor: Ben Johnson Notifies Detroit Lions of His Intentions for 2025 Season
Tommy on Fans React To Detroit Lions Shocking Loss To Washington Commanders
Tommy on Fans React To Detroit Lions Shocking Loss To Washington Commanders
Colleen Monroe on Open Letter To Governor Whitmer: Please Declare The Day After The Super Bowl a ‘No School Day’
Joe B on Kerby Joseph Destroys Matthew Stafford On Social Media
Rezia J Givens on Family Member of Detroit Lions Wide Receiver Killed In Florida
Randal W on Kerby Joseph Destroys Matthew Stafford On Social Media

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Design by Halo Digital Solutions