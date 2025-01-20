Ben Johnson Assembling ‘Star-Studded’ Coaching Staff To Join Him

As Ben Johnson prepares to take on the challenge of being the next head coach of the Chicago Bears, he is already hard at work assembling a star-studded coaching staff. According to a report from NFL insider Adam Schefter, the leading candidate to become Johnson’s defensive coordinator is none other than former New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen.

— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 20, 2025

Allen, who has a wealth of experience as both a head coach and defensive mind, could provide Johnson with a seasoned and successful presence on the defensive side of the ball as the Bears aim to revamp their squad. The move would be a strong step in solidifying a coaching staff that can match Johnson’s offensive prowess.

There are also rumors swirling that Johnson may look to bring Detroit Lions’ passing game coordinator Tanner Engstrand with him to Chicago. Engstrand has been instrumental in the Lions’ offensive success under Johnson, and he could be a perfect fit to take on the offensive coordinator role in Chicago.

As Johnson continues to build his team for the 2025 season, all eyes will be on the developments surrounding his coaching staff. Stay tuned as more names are expected to emerge in the coming weeks.