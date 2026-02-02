Lions’ Coaching Staff Suddenly Feels Very Relevant to Ben Johnson’s 2026 Plans

The Detroit Lions are heading into one of the strangest scheduling quirks you’ll see in the NFL.

As noted by Mike Payton, they’re set to face nine teams with brand-new offensive coordinators. Nine. That’s chaos. And one of those teams just happens to be a familiar enemy the Lions will see twice — the Chicago Bears.

Chicago’s offensive reset began when Declan Doyle left for a lateral move to the Baltimore Ravens, forcing new Bears head coach Ben Johnson to search for a new offensive coordinator. And here’s where things get interesting: Johnson’s ideal candidates may already be sitting in Detroit.

Drew Petzing Was the Obvious Choice — Until Detroit Moved First

If Johnson had a wish list, Drew Petzing would’ve been near the top.

The connection runs deep. Petzing was a groomsman in Johnson’s wedding, and the two worked together at Boston College. More importantly, their offensive philosophies are almost identical. They believe in building the offense through the run game, attacking defenses aggressively, and using tight ends as true matchup weapons rather than accessories.

It’s not hard to imagine Petzing sliding seamlessly into Johnson’s vision for Chicago. In fact, it would’ve felt like a perfect continuation of what Johnson wants to build.

Instead, Dan Campbell swooped in and brought Petzing to Detroit.

Timing matters in the NFL, and this time, it worked against Chicago. Last offseason, the Bears actually interviewed Petzing for their head coaching job, which tells you how highly they thought of him. But Petzing was locked into his role with the Cardinals, and a lateral move wasn’t realistic at the time.

Now the door opened — and Detroit walked through it first.

But Petzing Isn’t the Only Lion Johnson Could Target

Even if Petzing is off the table, Johnson still has reasons to keep one eye on Detroit.

One name that can’t be ignored is Scottie Montgomery, the Lions’ assistant head coach and wide receivers coach. Montgomery has been one of Dan Campbell’s most trusted voices, plays a major role in Detroit’s offensive structure, and brings leadership experience that would appeal to a first-year head coach building a staff.

Montgomery’s résumé checks a lot of boxes for Johnson. He understands modern passing concepts, has worked with young skill players, and knows how to blend physical football with creative design. If Johnson wants an offensive coordinator who can manage personalities, install structure, and still think creatively, Montgomery makes a lot of sense.

And unlike Petzing, Montgomery wouldn’t be a lateral move from an OC position — it would be a clear promotion.

Familiarity Can Be a Weapon

With so many new coordinators on Detroit’s schedule, continuity becomes a quiet advantage. New systems take time. New play callers reveal tendencies. Growing pains are inevitable.

Chicago won’t have that luxury against the Lions.

Whether it’s Petzing influencing Detroit’s preparation or Montgomery shaping offensive ideas Johnson already knows well, the Lions suddenly have insight into how Chicago wants to operate — because part of that DNA lives in their own building.

That doesn’t guarantee wins, but it absolutely changes the preparation dynamic.

The Hank Fraley Factor Still Looms

Of course, no discussion of Johnson poaching Lions staff would be complete without mentioning Hank Fraley.

There was a time when Fraley was rumored to be Johnson’s top target to join him in Chicago. Detroit shut that down quickly with a raise, reinforcing just how valuable Fraley is to the Lions’ identity. But raises don’t make interviews impossible.

If Chicago comes calling again, Detroit may be forced to decide whether to step in once more — or trust that continuity, culture, and opportunity are enough to keep Fraley in place.

A Behind-the-Scenes NFC North Battle

Johnson will eventually find his offensive coordinator. Chicago will install a system. And the Bears will try to close the gap in the division.

Still, it’s hard to ignore what’s happening beneath the surface.

Between Drew Petzing, Scottie Montgomery, and Hank Fraley, the Lions have become an unexpected focal point in the Bears’ coaching search. And whether Detroit keeps its staff intact or not, the chess match has already begun — long before the Lions and Bears line up across from each other in 2026.

Sometimes, the biggest NFC North battles happen in meeting rooms, not on Sundays.