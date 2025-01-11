Ben Johnson Can’t Take Bears Seriously After Owner’s Ignorant Comment

The Chicago Bears have been heavily linked to Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson for some time now. Johnson, who has overseen one of the most dynamic offenses in the NFL in recent seasons, has quickly become one of the top head coaching candidates on the market. However, recent comments from Bears owner George McCaskey may have derailed the team’s chances of landing the highly sought-after coordinator.

In a recent interview, McCaskey was asked about the importance of alignment between the general manager (GM) and head coach during the hiring process. McCaskey’s response was notably dismissive: “I don’t believe that’s a key factor.” This comment stood in stark contrast to what many candidates, including Ben Johnson, prioritize when looking at potential job opportunities.

Ben Johnson's Criteria for Job Opportunities

Back in December, it was reported that Ben Johnson has two key criteria when considering head coaching roles. The first is that he would want a team that creates clear alignment between the head coach and GM. The second is that he wants to work for an owner who is willing to honestly identify their team’s weaknesses and aggressively address them. These qualities are exactly what Johnson found in Detroit when he worked under head coach Dan Campbell and GM Brad Holmes.

In contrast, McCaskey’s comment about alignment not being a “key factor” runs counter to Johnson’s well-established priorities, potentially making the Bears an unappealing destination for the rising star.

Detroit’s Stability vs. Chicago’s Dysfunction

Johnson has benefited from working in a stable environment in Detroit, where the partnership between Campbell and Holmes has been central to the team’s growth and success. The alignment between the two has allowed the Lions to build a strong roster, make significant progress, and create an atmosphere of accountability and open communication.

In contrast, the Bears’ ownership and organizational issues, highlighted by McCaskey’s comments, could make Chicago a tough sell for someone like Johnson, who is looking for a long-term, stable opportunity with a clear vision. If the Bears were hoping to attract him with their head coaching vacancy, McCaskey’s remarks could very well have sealed their fate.

The Bottom Line

As Ben Johnson continues to be courted by multiple teams for head coaching opportunities, it’s becoming increasingly unlikely that Chicago will be his destination. The Bears’ dysfunction, amplified by McCaskey’s recent comments, appears to clash with Johnson’s criteria for a future job. For the Lions, this could be a fortunate turn of events, keeping one of the most promising offensive minds in the league within their own organization.