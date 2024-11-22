fb
Friday, November 22, 2024
Ben Johnson Credits 2 Detroit Lions Who Have Erased His Mistakes

By W.G. Brady
During his latest presser, Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson gave high praise to two of his key players—Jameson Williams and Jahmyr Gibbs—for their ability to clean up mistakes and make plays when things don't go as planned. Johnson explained that both players have the unique ability to “erase” errors, making them invaluable to the offense's success.

Ben Johnson

Jameson Williams: Turning Mistakes into Big Plays

Johnson highlighted a specific example from last week, explaining how Jameson Williams made an impressive play out of a mistake. “I’ve got this bad habit right now of calling that particular pass concept into Cover 2, and it’s usually a dead play when I do that,” Johnson said as quoted by SI. “And he makes it work.”

Despite the less-than-ideal play call, Williams' exceptional skills and ability to adjust in real-time turned a potential misstep into a touchdown. This ability to adapt to challenging situations has made Williams a critical asset to the Lions' offense.

Jahmyr Gibbs: A Reliable Fixer in the Backfield

Another player Johnson credits for erasing mistakes is rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs. Johnson noted how Gibbs has shown incredible playmaking ability, especially when things aren’t perfect. “Gibby’s another one, where they are erasers, they’re fixers. If things aren’t quite right, they make it right,” he explained.

Gibbs has become known for his ability to make positive gains out of broken plays, showing his awareness and vision on the field. His agility and creativity have allowed the offense to stay on track, even when plays aren’t executed as planned.

The Role of Erasers in the Lions’ Offense

The ability of Williams and Gibbs to clean up mistakes and create successful plays has been essential to the Lions' offensive success this season. While no game is perfect, having these “erasers” ensures that the offense can still thrive even when things go wrong.

Both Williams and Gibbs have proven to be reliable playmakers, helping to turn potential mistakes into scoring opportunities. With these two players in the mix, Johnson and the Lions' offense are able to maintain their effectiveness and continue to put up impressive numbers week after week.

