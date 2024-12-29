Ben Johnson Credits 3 Detroit Lions Assistants for Success of Trick Plays

As the Detroit Lions continue to make waves in the NFL with their dynamic offense, offensive coordinator Ben Johnson took a moment to reflect on the success of his coaching staff and the execution of special plays that have caught the public's eye. One play, in particular, known as the “stumblebum,” has garnered significant attention, and during a recent presser, Johnson was quick to credit his assistants for the creativity behind it.

Coaching Staff Behind the Creativity

Johnson began by praising his assistants, specifically Assistant Wide Receivers Coach Seth Ryan, Assistant Offensive Line Coach Steve Oliver, and Assistant Quarterbacks Coach J.T. Barrett, for their contributions to the team’s success in special plays. According to Johnson, these coaches have been instrumental in not just this season, but in recent years, bringing innovative ideas to the table that have been vital to the team's success.

“We’ve had two seasons of being really top 5 in a lot of major categories, and I thought for sure a number of those guys would have more interest of getting poached and going elsewhere, but we were very fortunate that they were all coming back,” Johnson said. “I think we’ve got position coaches that are future coordinators and future head coaches, and I think we’ve got some really good young coaches that are going to be ready to be position coaches sooner rather than later.”

He continued by highlighting the work of his assistants, specifically noting how they’ve taken charge of the “specials,” or trick plays. These plays, like the memorable “stumblebum” trick play, are a testament to their creativity and ability to execute unconventional strategies.

The Success of the “Stumblebum” Play

The “stumblebum” play, which caught fans and analysts by surprise, was a product of the hard work and innovative thinking of Ryan, Oliver, and Barrett. Johnson explained how every coach on the staff is responsible for a certain area of expertise, and those in charge of special plays have excelled in bringing those ideas to life.

“They have a ton of creativity, they bring a lot of ideas to the table,” Johnson said. “It’s pretty cool to see it all come to life.” The play, which resulted in a touchdown during a key game, was a perfect example of the Lions' ability to pull off unexpected and effective plays in critical moments.

Mentorship and Development of Coaching Staff

Johnson also took the time to talk about his role in mentoring the assistant coaches and helping them develop into future leaders. While the focus during the season is on the players and opponents, Johnson has made it a priority to help his staff grow in their respective roles and prepare them for future opportunities.

“Once you get into the season, it gets a little bit harder to think about that, your focus is solely on the players and the opponent at hand, but in the offseason, a lot of thought’s gone into developing the staff, what’s going to help them grow as coaches,” Johnson explained. “That professional development is a huge part of what we do.”

Looking Forward to More Innovation

As the Lions continue their playoff push, the creativity and leadership within the coaching staff will remain a key factor in their success. With the success of plays like the “stumblebum” trick play, the Lions are showing that they can execute unconventional strategies with precision. As Johnson continues to guide the offense, the team's ability to adapt and innovate will likely play a significant role in their chances for a Super Bowl run.

The collaboration between Johnson and his staff has clearly paid off, and the Lions are positioned to make noise not just this season, but in the seasons to come, as they continue to develop both players and coaches.