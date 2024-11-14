Ben Johnson Does Not Mince Words When Talking About Lions Offense

On Thursday, Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson took a candid look at his team's performance, admitting that the offense still hasn't played up to its full potential for a complete 60 minutes this season. Johnson pointed to last week’s first-half performance as the poorest offensive display the Lions have had in the past two and a half years.

“We got our act together at halftime,” Johnson said as quoted by Tim Twentyman, acknowledging the team’s turnaround after a lackluster start. Despite the offensive struggles, Johnson praised the Lions' defense, calling it “the best defense I’ve ever been around” during his 13 years of coaching in the NFL.

Johnson’s praise for the defense underscores a theme he’s noticed this season: while the offense has had its ups and downs, the defense has consistently stepped up to the plate. “It is a comforting thought knowing that we’re putting them in some tough spots at times, and they’re just powering through. They don’t blink an eye,” Johnson explained. “Turnover, poor field position, three-and-out by us, they just go out there and get us the ball right back right away.”

Ben Johnson Says It Is Time For The Offense To Step Up

With the defense and special teams excelling, Johnson stressed the need for the offense to match that energy. “The challenge for us as an offense right now is to pull our weight because we feel like those two other units are on their side of the ball.”

As the Lions prepare for their next stretch of games, Johnson knows it’s time for the offense to find its rhythm and play up to the level set by the defense. If they can do that, the Lions could become one of the most well-rounded teams in the NFL.