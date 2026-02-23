Ben Johnson Weighs In on Dan Campbell’s Decision to Hire Drew Petzing

When the Detroit Lions and Ben Johnson parted ways following the 2024 season, the biggest question wasn’t whether Detroit could replace him, it was whether the team could find someone who fit Dan Campbell’s vision, the locker room, and an offense with Super Bowl expectations.

According to Johnson himself, the Lions may have nailed it.

The former Lions offensive coordinator, now the head coach of the Chicago Bears, offered strong praise for new Detroit offensive coordinator Drew Petzing, calling the pairing with Campbell an ideal fit.

A relationship built on trust and history

Johnson’s opinion carries weight for several reasons. Not only did he run one of the most productive offenses in franchise history, but he also knows Petzing on a personal level.

The two first worked together more than a decade ago at Boston College and have remained close friends ever since. Their bond is strong enough that they attended each other’s weddings, a rarity in the coaching profession.

That long-standing relationship gives Johnson unique insight into what Petzing brings to the table.

“He’s going to blow those players away”

Johnson believes Petzing’s football intelligence and ability to connect will immediately stand out inside the Lions’ building.

“I think he’s going to blow those players away just from a knowledge standpoint, from a connection standpoint,” Johnson said via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “I fully expect that offense to be clicking at a high level next year. It wouldn’t surprise me one bit.”

For a Lions offense that already has elite personnel, Johnson’s expectation is not regression—but continued efficiency and cohesion.

Why Dan Campbell chose Petzing

Johnson also pointed out that Campbell’s decision wasn’t rushed. Detroit evaluated a wide pool of candidates before ultimately selecting Petzing.

“I think there’s a reason why Dan (Campbell), from what I could gather, cast a wide net for the offensive coordinator job and Drew hit the right notes in terms of what he was looking for,” Johnson said.

That comment underscores how much Campbell values alignment, not just scheme. Communication, trust, and shared philosophy matter just as much as play design in Detroit’s culture.

Understanding both sides of the equation

What separates Johnson’s endorsement from others is that he understands both men involved. He knows exactly what Campbell demands from his coordinators, and exactly how Petzing operates behind the scenes.

“I could see this being a great fit knowing Dan and knowing Drew both,” Johnson said. “I think it’s probably a match made in heaven.”

That phrase says it all.

What this means for the Lions offense

Johnson’s comments suggest the Lions won’t be reinventing their offense under Petzing. Instead, the expectation is continuity, with subtle evolution driven by Petzing’s preparation, teaching, and adaptability.

For a team firmly in its championship window, that kind of stability is critical.

Losing Ben Johnson was always going to sting. But if Johnson’s words are any indication, Detroit didn’t just find a replacement, they found the right one.

And if he’s right, the Lions’ offense won’t miss a beat.