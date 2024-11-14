Ben Johnson Explains Reason For Challenging Jameson Williams On Sideline

During the Detroit Lions’ hard-fought win over the Houston Texans, wide receiver Jameson Williams played a crucial role, making key catches that extended drives and helped propel the offense. However, things weren't always smooth for Williams, particularly following a turnover he was responsible for earlier in the game. Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson explained why he challenged Williams on the sideline, urging him to rise to the occasion after a mistake.

“We absolutely needed him,” Johnson said as quoted by Justin Rogers of the Detroit Football Network. “The one third down early in the game was — (QB) Jared (Goff) said he put it behind him just a little bit and he was able to come down with that ball and extend that drive.”

Williams’ effort on that crucial third down, despite Goff’s throw being slightly off target, helped keep the drive alive. It was a sign of things to come, as Williams would later show even more resilience.

In the fourth quarter, with the game on the line, Williams made a key reception over the middle despite taking two tough hits. “And then, in the fourth quarter there, you saw the one where — I don’t know if I’ve seen him make that catch even in practice over the last two-and-a-half years,” Johnson said. “That was certainly encouraging to see. He’s really coming on and showing up.”

However, things weren't always perfect for Williams. Earlier in the game, on a deep throw from Goff, Williams was targeted but the ball was intercepted. Johnson explained that Williams had taken a poor angle on the route, which led directly to the turnover. That miscue led to Johnson challenging Williams on the sideline.

“He came to me and was like, ‘Hey was my angle right?’” Johnson revealed. “I was like ‘No, it wasn’t right, it’s not what we had talked about. But the ball’s going to come to you in the fourth quarter here and we need you to make a play.’” Johnson’s challenge worked, as Williams came through with the clutch catch later in the game.

“(He) responded to that call just like that,” Johnson added. “I think that happens within practice, it happens in the meeting room, and it certainly happened on game day last week for us.”

Johnson went on to explain the significance of Williams’ performance. “Our margin for error had gone down, so he needed to make that play for us at that time and he did,” he said. “The level of confidence in him and his hands and his (attention to) detail continues to rise.”

This interaction between Johnson and Williams shows not just a coach pushing his player to be better, but also the growing confidence in Williams as a crucial part of the Lions' offense. His ability to bounce back from a mistake and deliver in key moments speaks volumes about his growth and potential moving forward.