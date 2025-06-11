Ben Johnson is NOT THRILLED with Chicago Bears Rookie Wide Receiver

Former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is already dealing with growing pains in his new role as head coach of the Chicago Bears. And the latest challenge? A key rookie who’s missing crucial reps.

The Bears’ second-round draft pick, Luther Burden, a wide receiver who many expected to make an immediate impact, has been sidelined with a soft tissue injury. That absence—stretching from rookie minicamp into mandatory minicamp—has not gone unnoticed by Johnson.

Johnson Emphasizes the Cost of Missing Reps

In true Ben Johnson fashion, the first-year head coach didn’t sugarcoat the situation when asked about Burden’s injury and lack of availability.

“He misses a lot,” Johnson said as quoted by Lions OnSI. “Any time you’re not out there, if you’re in the training room when the rest of the guys are practicing, you’re losing valuable time. Valuable time with your coaches, valuable reps with your teammates, the ability to build the trust that we’re talking about.”

This is the type of directness Lions fans came to appreciate during Johnson’s time in Detroit. He’s not one to shy away from highlighting the realities of NFL development—and he’s making it clear that missing time now could have ripple effects.

Trust Is Earned Through Repetition

What’s most telling about Johnson’s comments is his focus on trust—not just between coach and player, but between teammates.

“It’s not just the coaching staff having trust in you doing the right thing over and over, it’s your teammates,” Johnson explained. “They’ve got to see you do it, they’ve got to know that the guy right or left of them, that they’re gonna do the right things and make plays when called upon.”

In other words: talent only gets you so far in the NFL. If you’re not on the field proving yourself daily, it’s tough to earn your spot—especially on a rebuilding Bears team learning a new offense from scratch.

The Missed Opportunity

For Johnson, losing any player this early—let alone a top rookie—is a major setback. The Bears are installing a brand-new offensive system, and this offseason was supposed to be the foundation for what’s to come in 2025.

“It’s a shame that he got dinged up and missed all that time,” Johnson said. “Because for a young player, it’s really where you get the most reps and get better in a hurry that way.”

Offseason practices like these aren’t just about play installs. They’re about chemistry with your quarterback, reading NFL coverages, refining route timing, and absorbing the playbook at full speed. Without that, any rookie—no matter how talented—will start behind the curve.

The Big Picture

From a Lions perspective, Johnson’s transition to head coach in Chicago has been worth monitoring. It’s no secret that he was instrumental in transforming Detroit’s offense into a top-tier unit. But now that he’s wearing the head coach headset, every setback hits differently.

If there’s one thing we learned from his time in Detroit, it’s that Johnson is a stickler for preparation. And right now, one of his top rookies isn’t getting enough of it.