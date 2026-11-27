Former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson delivered a crushing blow to his former team on Thanksgiving Day, leading the Chicago Bears to a 39-35 comeback victory at Ford Field. Following the game, Johnson revealed an interesting detail about the game-winning touchdown that most Lions fans probably didn’t realize.

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After the Lions failed to convert a crucial fourth down late in the fourth quarter, Bears quarterback Caleb Williams drove Chicago down the field before connecting with Rome Odunze for the game-winning touchdown. The loss dropped Detroit to 8-3 on the season, while Chicago improved to 9-2 and took sole possession of first place in the NFC North.

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) throws the winning touchdown to Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze (15) during the NFL game against Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Ben Johnson Reveals Unexpected Detail About Winning Touchdown

As it turns out, the play that broke the hearts of Lions fans across Michigan wasn’t originally designed to go to Odunze as the first option. During his postgame comments, Johnson credited Williams for working through his reads and Chicago’s offensive line for providing him with enough time to make the throw.

“Rome is not even the primary on that one,” Johnson said. “Caleb did a good job, just working through it, and the guys gave him a clean pocket.”

ROME ODUNZE IN THE FINAL SECONDS 😱



THE BEARS TAKE THE LEAD 🔥



(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/zsisFZqfAl — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 26, 2026

Ben Johnson, Bears Take NFC North Lead Over Detroit Lions

Johnson also acknowledged the significance of Thursday’s divisional matchup. With first place in the NFC North on the line, neither team expected an easy victory.

“It was a big game for us, and a big game for them,” Johnson said. “We knew it was going to be a slugfest with a lot of fireworks.”

For Lions fans, watching their former offensive coordinator celebrate a victory at Ford Field was painful enough. Knowing that the game-winning touchdown came from Williams working beyond his primary read only adds to the frustration.

Detroit will have an opportunity to get some revenge when the two teams meet again in Chicago in Week 17. Depending on how the next several weeks unfold, that matchup could ultimately determine who wins the NFC North.