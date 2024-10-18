fb
Friday, October 18, 2024
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions

Ben Johnson Has Warning for Defenses Trying To Stop Jameson Williams

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson recently spoke about the impact wide receiver Jameson Williams has had six weeks into the 2024 NFL season. Williams, known for his elite speed, is starting to force opposing defenses to adjust their strategies, which is opening up new opportunities for the Lions’ offense.

Johnson highlighted that teams are hesitant to defend Williams one-on-one because of his game-breaking speed. “I think people are starting to realize that we don’t want to single him out. Defenses don’t want to single him out because he will make them pay,” Johnson's warning to opposing defenses was quoted by Pride of Detroit. “They’re not as fast as him, it’s as simple as that.”

The Lions have found that Williams' presence on the field is helping dictate how defenses play them. His speed forces opponents to play deeper, often deploying two safeties to prevent him from getting behind the defense. This, in turn, creates space for Detroit’s powerful run game. “Hopefully, we continue to get these one-on-one matchups because we are so dynamic elsewhere as well,” Johnson added, pointing out the multiple offensive weapons the Lions can utilize.

Johnson recalled a recent game where the opposing defense initially tried to limit Williams by playing more conservative, with extra coverage downfield. But this opened the door for the Lions’ ground attack, which thrived early on. Once the defense adjusted to stop the run, Williams found himself in favorable man-to-man matchups that Detroit was able to exploit.

Williams' ability to stretch the field and force defenses to adapt, even when he’s not the primary target, has made him a centerpiece of the Lions' offense. His mere presence alters the way opponents approach defending Detroit, and it’s clear that Williams will continue to be a significant difference-maker for the Lions moving forward.

Williams has become a player who not only makes explosive plays but also opens up opportunities for others by putting immense pressure on opposing defenses. As the Lions continue their playoff push, Williams’ role in the offense will be crucial to their success.

Previous article
Aaron Glenn Does Not Want Lions’ Defenders To ‘Replace’ Aidan Hutchinson
Next article
Tim Patrick’s Chemistry with Jared Goff Could Be a Game-Changer for Lions
