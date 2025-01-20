BREAKING: Ben Johnson Decides on Where He Will Coach in 2025

In a move that will send ripples through the NFL, Ben Johnson has decided to take on a new challenge in 2025. According to a report confirmed by Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, Johnson will become the next head coach of the Chicago Bears.

Following the Detroit Lions' heartbreaking playoff loss to the Washington Commanders, Johnson became available for hire, and after a series of interviews with teams during the Lions' first-round bye, including the Raiders, Bears, Jacksonville Jaguars, and New England Patriots, he has chosen to join the Bears.

Johnson's decision comes after a highly successful run as the Lions’ offensive coordinator, helping to elevate their offense to one of the most dynamic in the league. The move signals a new chapter for Johnson, who will now look to reshape the Bears and continue to build his reputation as one of the most promising young coaching talents in the NFL.