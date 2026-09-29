Ben Johnson couldn’t resist.

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Following the Chicago Bears’ impressive 27-7 Monday Night Football victory over the Philadelphia Eagles, the former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator was asked about adjusting his offense from the mobility of Caleb Williams to 38-year-old Case Keenum.

Johnson smiled and immediately reached back to his days in Detroit.

“Well, I’ve got a little history of that, of calling plays for someone not so mobile.”

Yeah, Lions fans know exactly who he was talking about.

Why the Goff Joke Lands

Johnson spent three seasons calling plays for Jared Goff, whose game has always been built around accuracy, timing and operating from the pocket rather than creating with his legs. Goff’s style certainly hasn’t prevented him from producing, as the Lions quarterback is currently enjoying a historic start to the 2026 season through Detroit’s first three games.

Johnson’s smile made the comment even better. This wasn’t a serious criticism of his former quarterback. It was a playful shot at a player he knows extremely well.

Ben Johnson Has Some Fun With His Jared Goff History

Johnson wasn’t finished.

The Bears coach was also well aware of an odd statistic that had circulated before Monday night’s game: Throughout his career as an NFL play-caller, Johnson had never called a game for a quarterback who wasn’t selected No. 1 overall.

Goff went first overall in 2016. Williams went first overall in 2024.

Keenum? He wasn’t drafted at all.

Johnson had some fun with that one, too.

“Now, I don’t have a history with someone that’s not a No. 1 pick, though. That was apparently a big deal.”

Keenum gave his coach plenty to smile about, completing 24 of 34 passes for 247 yards and two touchdowns while also scoring on a quarterback sneak as Chicago hammered Philadelphia 27-7, per the Chicago Sun-Times.

Goff Is Doing Just Fine Without Him

Meanwhile, Goff continues to do just fine without his former offensive coordinator. After throwing for 269 yards and two touchdowns against the Jets, he has eight touchdown passes without an interception through three games, and he recently explained why he has remained patient despite Detroit getting fewer opportunities to attack downfield.

Johnson spent years designing an offense around what Goff does well. Nobody knows better that Detroit’s quarterback isn’t going to be confused with Lamar Jackson anytime soon.

Apparently, that doesn’t mean Johnson won’t remind everyone of it when given the opportunity.