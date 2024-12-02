Ben Johnson Laughs Off Leaked Protections, Says ‘Now We Know What They Know’

In an unexpected turn of events, a photo posted by Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs last week caused quite a stir when it revealed a whiteboard with Lions offensive protection calls in the background. The photo, which quickly went viral, raised questions about potential leaks of critical offensive information. While the incident sparked reactions ranging from concern to outright anger, Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson didn’t seem too fazed by the leak.

Ben Johnson's Lighthearted Response to the Leak

On Monday, Ben Johnson addressed the situation with a lighthearted approach, joking that the leak might even have been intentional. “So now we know what they know,” Johnson said with a smirk. “No, listen, each week we like to try to keep guys off-balance, teams off-balance, opponents off-balance, and we certainly don’t want them to know when a play is coming.”

Confidence in the Lions' Offensive Ability

Despite the incident, Johnson maintained a calm demeanor and downplayed the potential impact of the leak. His focus remained on the fact that even with this information potentially in the hands of opponents, the Lions' offense remains difficult to stop. “Even if teams know what’s coming, it’s still challenging to stop us,” Johnson said. “That’s the mentality we take.”

Adjustments and Adaptability

Johnson also emphasized that while protection terminology may have been inadvertently shared, the Lions’ offense is built on adaptability and making adjustments when necessary. “We don’t use those code words at the line of scrimmage a ton, but we’ll make any necessary adjustments we need,” he explained.

While some may view the leaked photo as a setback, Johnson’s perspective underscores the confidence he has in his team’s ability to remain unpredictable and successful regardless of external factors. As the Lions continue to push for success, they are focused on executing their game plan with confidence and resilience, even in the face of unexpected challenges.