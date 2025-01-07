Ben Johnson No Longer Favored To Land In ‘Done Deal’ Destination

As the Jacksonville Jaguars search for their next head coach, the odds on favorite to fill the position has shifted dramatically. Just a day after Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson was the top contender, the odds have changed, and Johnson, who was rumored to be a lock for the job, is no longer the frontrunner.

Shift in Odds: Liam Coen Takes Over As Favorite Over Ben Johnson

After Monday’s odds had Johnson as the leading candidate at +100, Tuesday's update saw a significant shift. Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen has now surged to the top with an impressive -300 odds, becoming the clear favorite to take over the Jaguars' head coach position. Meanwhile, Ben Johnson's odds are now +150, as he moves down to second place in the race.

Here’s a breakdown of the most recent odds for the Jaguars’ head coaching position:

Coach Name Odds Liam Coen -300 Ben Johnson +150 Joe Brady +500 Mike Vrabel +900 Kliff Kingsbury 10/1 Anthony Weaver 14/1 Jon Gruden 20/1 Aaron Glenn 20/1 Todd Monken 20/1 Brian Flores 20/1 Bobby Slowik 20/1

What This Means for the Lions’ OC

Johnson, who has turned heads as one of the NFL's brightest offensive minds, has seen his odds fluctuate throughout the coaching carousel. Despite the change, Johnson is still considered a strong candidate, with his ability to lead a high-powered offense evident in Detroit's impressive 2024 season. However, the rise of Coen as the favorite highlights the unpredictability of coaching searches, and it’s clear that Jacksonville is considering several options before making their final decision.

While many fans and analysts still believe Johnson could ultimately take the Jaguars job, Coen’s surge in the odds could change the trajectory of Johnson’s future in the league. With plenty of time left in the coaching search, expect more twists and turns as the candidates jockey for position.

Stay tuned for updates as we continue to follow this developing story.