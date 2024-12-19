Ben Johnson Opens Up More Than Ever About Becoming A Head Coach

Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson recently opened up about his future aspirations, revealing his thoughts on potentially becoming a head coach in the NFL. Johnson, who has garnered praise for his innovative offensive schemes, spoke candidly about his personal growth and his excitement for what the future might hold, particularly as he continues to lead the Lions' high-powered offense.

Ben Johnson Reflects On His Journey and Growth

In a recent interview, Johnson shared that his experience as a coordinator and his participation in head coaching interviews over the past few years have helped him prepare for the next stage of his career. “Yeah, I’d say I’m much more prepared than I was the last two years,” Johnson said as quoted by Justin Rogers. “The local media has been very gracious on me this year by not bringing it up. So, no, the last couple of years, getting thrown into the coordinator role, things get on you fast and you don’t really have time to think about the future a whole lot.”

Now that Johnson has gained more experience and been through several interviews, he feels more confident about his readiness for the next challenge. However, despite this, he remains focused on his current responsibilities. “Right now, we’ve got three games left in the regular season, going into the postseason,” he explained. “Honestly, this is why I wanted to be here. I have an obligation to the people in the building to be right where my feet are.”

The Desire to Lead and Push Limits

Johnson admitted that while his mind is firmly on the present, the desire to eventually take on a head coach position is something he’s not ignoring. “Yeah, I’d say this, I think there’s a burning desire in every man to find what he’s made out of and push the limits and see if he’s got what it takes,” Johnson said. “Yeah, there’s a fire there. When that time is, I don’t know when that would be, but there’s certainly a fire there.”

While Johnson remains focused on helping the Lions in their postseason push, it’s clear that he’s also thinking about the future. Whether he remains in Detroit or eventually takes the step to lead his own team, Johnson is ready for the next challenge when the time comes.