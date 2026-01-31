Ben Johnson Could Poach Dan Campbell’s Right-Hand Man

Ben Johnson already knows the Detroit Lions inside and out, and that familiarity could soon extend beyond players and playbooks.

With the Chicago Bears suddenly searching for offensive help after losing offensive coordinator Declan Doyle to the Baltimore Ravens, one intriguing possibility has begun to surface: could Johnson look back to Detroit and attempt to poach one of Dan Campbell’s most trusted assistants?

A Familiar Name Bears Watching

Scottie Montgomery may not be a household name nationally, but inside the Lions’ building, his value is well understood.

Montgomery served as Detroit’s wide receivers coach and assistant head coach, roles that placed him squarely in Dan Campbell’s inner circle. He’s been heavily involved in game planning, player development, and, just as importantly, maintaining locker-room chemistry on offense.

For Ben Johnson, who spent years alongside Montgomery in Detroit, the fit is obvious. Johnson knows exactly what Montgomery brings to the table, how he works with players, and how he aligns with the offensive culture Johnson helped build with the Lions.

That familiarity alone makes Montgomery a logical candidate as Johnson begins reshaping Chicago’s offensive staff.

Why This Would Sting Detroit

Losing Montgomery wouldn’t just be about coaching continuity.

One of Montgomery’s most under-the-radar roles in Detroit has been his connection with running back David Montgomery. Over the past season, there were growing signs of frustration from the veteran back regarding his usage and role within the offense.

Scottie Montgomery has long been viewed as a stabilizing presence, someone who understands how to communicate expectations and keep key offensive contributors bought in. If Detroit were to lose him, it could complicate the Lions’ efforts to keep David Montgomery satisfied and on the roster heading into 2026.

Without that familiar voice in the room, Detroit could face difficult decisions regarding the running back’s future, including the possibility of a trade or release.

Why the Bears Would Love the Move

From Chicago’s perspective, this would be a savvy, low-risk win.

Johnson wouldn’t just be hiring a coach, he’d be importing institutional knowledge from a division rival. Montgomery understands how Detroit structures its offense, how Johnson thinks, and how to build relationships that translate into production on Sundays.

For a Bears team trying to close the gap in the NFC North, that kind of insight could be invaluable.

Bottom Line

Ben Johnson knows exactly who Scottie Montgomery is and exactly what he brings.

If the Bears are serious about reshaping their offense and Johnson wants someone he trusts by his side, don’t be surprised if Chicago comes knocking on Detroit’s door. Whether the Lions can afford to lose one of Dan Campbell’s right-hand men is another question entirely.