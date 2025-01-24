fb
Friday, January 24, 2025
Ben Johnson Poaches Coach From Detroit Lions

According to a report from Adam Schefter, the Chicago Bears are working to finalize a deal to bring former Detroit Lions wide receiver coach Antwaan Randle El to their staff. Randle El will join the Bears as their new assistant head coach and wide receivers coach, following Ben Johnson, who recently took over as head coach of the Bears.

Randle El had been with the Lions coaching staff, where he was responsible for developing the team's wide receivers. His move to Chicago is part of a larger transition within the Bears' organization, as they look to improve their coaching staff under the new leadership of Johnson. Randle El’s extensive experience, both as a former player and coach, makes him an important addition to the Bears' team as they aim to strengthen their receiving corps and continue building their roster for the future.

