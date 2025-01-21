Ben Johnson Posts Video Message For Chicago Bears Fans

Ben Johnson has officially arrived in Chicago, and the new Bears head coach is already getting fans excited. On Tuesday, Johnson posted a video message for Bears Nation, sharing his enthusiasm for the new chapter ahead.

“Alright, Bears Nation,” Johnson began with energy. “Get ready to go. Beyond fired up to be here. This is exciting times, cannot wait to get to work. Bear down, baby!”

https://twitter.com/ChicagoBears/status/1881796230000295989

Johnson’s excitement is palpable, and his message to fans signals that he is ready to dive in and get to work. Having built a reputation for his offensive genius during his time with the Detroit Lions, Johnson is poised to bring fresh ideas and leadership to the Bears.

Fans are eager to see what the future holds under his direction as Johnson embarks on his new journey in Chicago. Bear down!