There is no shortage of storylines heading into Thursday’s Thanksgiving Day showdown between the Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears at Ford Field. Both teams enter the matchup with identical 8-2 records, first place in the NFC North is on the line, and former Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is coming back to Detroit.

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Johnson knows better than most what Lions quarterback Jared Goff is capable of accomplishing. Over three seasons as Detroit’s offensive coordinator, Johnson helped Goff reestablish himself as one of the NFL’s premier quarterbacks before leaving to become the Bears’ head coach in 2025.

Although Johnson previously took a playful shot at Goff’s mobility, the Bears head coach had nothing but praise for his former quarterback while speaking to reporters on Tuesday. In fact, Johnson believes Goff is playing better football now than at any other point in his NFL career.

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) walks across the field after 31-21 win over Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

While speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Johnson discussed the challenges his defense will face against Detroit’s offense. His assessment of Goff was particularly noteworthy.

Johnson went on to praise Goff’s accuracy, ability to protect the football, and the talented offensive weapons surrounding him. The former Lions offensive coordinator also credited Detroit’s offensive line for developing chemistry despite significant personnel changes from last season.

“Jared, he’s playing the best football of his career as far as I’m concerned,” Johnson said. “He does a great job taking care of the football. Highly accurate, and of course he’s got great playmakers around him as well.”

Jared Goff Is Coming Off a Strong Showing Against Tampa Bay

It’s hard to argue with Johnson’s assessment, especially considering how Goff has performed during Detroit’s six-game winning streak. During Sunday’s 31-21 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Goff completed 20 of 28 passes for 279 yards and two touchdowns.

Jared Goff Has an Opportunity to Make Another Statement

For all the discussion about how much the Lions would miss Johnson following his departure, Detroit’s quarterback continues to demonstrate that his success was not solely the product of his former offensive coordinator. Even Johnson himself is acknowledging just how well Goff is playing.

Now, Goff has an opportunity to lead the Lions to a seventh consecutive victory and take sole possession of first place in the NFC North. According to the Lions’ official game preview, Thursday’s matchup will be televised nationally on CBS.

Johnson clearly understands what his former quarterback brings to the table. On Thanksgiving, he’ll have the unenviable task of trying to stop him.