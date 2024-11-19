Ben Johnson Predicted To Leave Lions, Join Forces With One Of NFL’s Top QBs

The NFL is known for its high-stakes coaching changes, and with each passing season, the hot-seat talk heats up. For some, the move from coordinator to head coach is a natural progression, and for others, it’s a matter of seizing the right opportunity. Ben Johnson, the Detroit Lions’ offensive coordinator, is one such coach whose name has been tied to potential head coaching jobs for the upcoming offseason. The question is, where would Johnson go if given the chance?

In a recent article by Cory Woodruff of For The Win, Johnson was predicted to be a strong candidate for a head coaching position with the Cincinnati Bengals, should they part ways with their current head coach, Zac Taylor. The reasoning behind this prediction centers around the fact that Johnson would inherit one of the league’s most promising quarterbacks in Joe Burrow, a huge factor in any potential coaching change.

The Appeal of Cincinnati’s Job

Woodruff argues that Johnson’s options for head coaching roles in 2024 may not be as enticing as what Cincinnati could offer. With Burrow leading the way, the Bengals are a team that, with the right leadership, could easily be a contender in the AFC. Winning in the AFC is no small feat, given the competition from teams like the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills, but having an elite quarterback in Burrow could make all the difference.

If the Bengals were to make a change, Johnson would be in a prime position to step into a job where he could continue to build on his already impressive career. His ability to work with quarterbacks would be put to the test in Cincinnati, but having Burrow, who has already proven himself as one of the NFL’s top signal-callers, would give him a considerable advantage. The opportunity to coach such a talented player would make Cincinnati one of the most coveted head coaching positions in the league.

Will Ben Johnson Leave Detroit?

Of course, this raises the question: would Johnson actually leave the Lions for a head coaching role elsewhere? While there’s no definitive answer yet, Woodruff makes an important point—if the Bengals job does not come open, Johnson may very well stay with Detroit for another season. The Lions’ offense has been thriving under his guidance, and Johnson has built strong rapport with quarterback Jared Goff and the rest of the team’s offense. The Lions’ rise has been one of the NFL’s most exciting stories in recent years, and it could be hard for Johnson to walk away from the culture he’s helped cultivate in Detroit.

That said, there’s little doubt that if Johnson does leave the Lions for a head coaching opportunity, having a talented quarterback to work with would be essential. And the Bengals offer that in spades with Burrow. If Taylor is let go, Johnson could step in and immediately make the Bengals’ offense one of the most potent in the league.

A Potential Career Milestone

Johnson’s journey from a position coach to a potential NFL head coach has been meteoric, and the opportunity to lead a team like the Bengals would be a major career milestone. In an age where quarterback play is crucial to team success, the chance to work with Burrow would only accelerate Johnson’s growth as a leader. Whether or not this opportunity arises in Cincinnati or elsewhere, Johnson’s name is likely to remain a key figure in the NFL coaching carousel for years to come.