Ben Johnson Reveals True Mastermind Behind Detroit Lions Offense

Ben Johnson’s time as offensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions was nothing short of stellar, with the team finishing as one of the NFL’s most explosive offenses in both 2023 and 2024. While the praise for Johnson’s success is well-deserved, the notion that he was the sole mastermind behind the offense is a bit off, especially when you look at the bigger picture. In a recent interview on Pardon My Take, Johnson himself set the record straight and revealed that while he certainly had a hand in executing plays, the true mastermind behind the offense was head coach Dan Campbell.

Ben Johnson Acknowledges Dan Campbell

Johnson acknowledged the brilliance of his former boss, saying, “He’s super intelligent and I’ve learned a ton from him.” He elaborated on the game plan around fourth-down decisions, which became a hallmark of the Lions’ aggressive play style. According to Johnson, it wasn’t just about reckless play-calling; Campbell’s decisions were grounded in a thoughtful approach based on the game, the opponent, and even factors like weather. “It wasn’t like you went into the season saying, ‘Hey, every fourth-and-2, we’re always going to go for it.’ That was not the case. It just depended on the week,” Johnson explained.

Dan Campbell’s Mastery of the Game Plan

Dan Campbell’s approach wasn’t about wild, unpredictable decisions. It was about setting the stage for success. Ben Johnson recalls how Campbell would communicate with him during games, providing real-time guidance: “Once we hit midfield, if you can make it fourth-and-3 or less, then, then you’re going to have a green light.” This framework allowed Johnson to make more informed decisions as the play caller, understanding when to call for runs and knowing that, with the right setup, they could convert on those crucial third downs.

Campbell’s understanding of how to manage the game, especially with fourth-down decisions, allowed Johnson to thrive. The two worked in tandem, with Campbell laying out the strategy and Johnson executing it on the field. While Johnson’s play-calling was sharp, Campbell’s strategic vision and preparation made it all possible.

Bottom Line

So, while Ben Johnson’s name may have been the one on the play sheet, it’s clear that Dan Campbell’s leadership and foresight played a huge role in the Lions’ offensive success. It was a true partnership, and one that elevated both of them to new heights. If the Lions continue to grow under Campbell’s guidance, fans can expect more of the same aggressive, calculated football that has made them a force in the NFC.