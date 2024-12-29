fb
Detroit Lions

Ben Johnson Reveals Usage Plan for Jahmyr Gibbs vs. 49ers

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
Heading into the Detroit Lions' Monday Night Football rematch with the San Francisco 49ers, offensive coordinator Ben Johnson shared insights into the running back rotation, particularly how they plan to use Jahmyr Gibbs. After a solid showing against the Chicago Bears, where Gibbs saw significant carries, Johnson expects a more balanced workload moving forward.

Jahmyr Gibbs

“Probably – I think less in the total number of carries and more about the reps,” Johnson explained. “I think (Lions Assistant Head Coach/Running Backs Coach) Scottie (Montgomery) said last week we were thinking somewhere in the 40 range, and we really nailed that. And so (Lions RB Jermar) Jefferson and (Lions RB) Craig (Reynolds) came in and we didn’t miss a beat when they came in and spelled him for a little bit, and then (Lions RB Sione) Vaki came in for the two-minute drive and did a nice job as well.”

Detroit Lions

This suggests that while Gibbs will remain a focal point of the offense, the Lions are prepared to rotate multiple running backs in key situations. Johnson anticipates a similar rotation in the upcoming game, ensuring that each back stays fresh and the offense runs smoothly. With the 49ers looming, maintaining a dynamic backfield will be crucial for Detroit’s offensive strategy.

