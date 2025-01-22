Ben Johnson Reveals Which NFC North Offense Scared Him Most As Lions OC

In his introductory press conference as head coach of the Chicago Bears on Wednesday, Ben Johnson was candid about his time as the offensive coordinator of the Detroit Lions and the challenges he faced in the NFC North. Despite being part of a high-scoring offense with the Lions, Johnson didn’t mince words when asked about which team’s offense posed the biggest challenge during his tenure.

For Johnson, the team that scared him the most wasn’t the Packers or Vikings. It was, in fact, the Chicago Bears.

“A Sleeping Giant”

Johnson’s confidence in the Bears’ roster, particularly the offense, was evident from the very start of his tenure. He acknowledged the raw potential he saw while preparing for the Bears during his time in Detroit.

“I personally was more concerned about the Chicago Bears than I was anyone else in this division,” Johnson admitted. “Listen, we’ll evaluate the whole roster, but I have a good feel from game planning against this defense, and certainly seeing the crossover tape from the offense, that I feel really confident about the current level already in the building.”

The Bears’ offense may not have set the world on fire in 2024, but Johnson saw a team brimming with untapped potential. Despite their struggles, he viewed them as a “sleeping giant,” a team poised to break out with the right guidance.

A “Loaded” Roster and What’s Next

Johnson's excitement about the opportunity in Chicago also comes from his belief in the team’s current roster. As he took the reins from the recently departed Matt Eberflus, Johnson pointed to the loaded talent he’s inheriting, particularly on offense.

“I think this roster is loaded, and that’s one of the reasons I’m here,” Johnson said, referring to the work already done by Bears general manager Ryan Poles. “There’s a lot of talent on both sides of the ball, and I’m excited to get to work with it.”

However, Johnson didn’t shy away from acknowledging the work that still needs to be done. Despite the talent, the Bears have had their fair share of struggles. He’s fully aware that talent alone doesn’t translate into wins, and the path forward will require both strategy and execution.

A New Challenge in the NFC North

Johnson is no stranger to the NFC North’s challenges. Now, as the head coach of one of the division’s most historic franchises, he’s determined to turn that potential into success. While there are still hurdles to overcome, including bringing together the offense and addressing the mistakes of the past, Johnson’s excitement about the challenge ahead is clear.

“I'm excited about competing here,” Johnson said. “This division is tough, but I think we can be a real contender with the right approach and leadership.”

With the leadership of Ben Johnson at the helm, the Chicago Bears are looking to rise from their underperformance in 2024 and live up to the promise Johnson sees in them.