Ben Johnson Reveals Why he Decided To Stay With Detroit Lions

Ben Johnson, the offensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions, has been a hot commodity in NFL coaching circles, drawing considerable interest for head coaching positions. Despite the allure of advancement, Johnson has chosen to remain with the Lions, and recently, he shared the reasons behind his decision.

Why Ben Johnson Chose Detroit Over a Head Coaching Job

During Thursday’s media session before the Lions’ organized team activities (OTAs) in Allen Park, Johnson was candid about his motivations for staying. His attachment to the Lions is deep, fueled by a combination of professional satisfaction and personal happiness. “I’m not gonna do it just to do it. I love what I’m doing right now,” Johnson expressed, highlighting his contentment with his current role.

Johnson also pointed out that his decision was influenced by the desire to continue experiencing the team’s success and the positive environment fostered under the current leadership. “I wanted to feel the sunshine a little longer,” he said, metaphorically speaking to the brighter days he sees ahead for the Lions. He elaborated that winning playoff games, the team’s culture, ownership, staff, players, and his family’s happiness in Detroit all played significant roles in his decision.

The Role of Play-Calling in His Decision

An interesting aspect of Johnson’s choice is his passion for play-calling, a critical component of his job as an offensive coordinator. He acknowledged that stepping up to a head coach role might limit his direct involvement in this area, which he is not ready to give up.

Bottom Line: A Commitment to Detroit

Ben Johnson’s decision to stay with the Detroit Lions reflects a deep commitment to the team and the city. By choosing to develop further within a familiar framework that values his contributions, Johnson is setting a precedent for career decisions that prioritize personal satisfaction and team allegiance over mere career advancement. His story is a reminder of the importance of finding joy in one’s work and the value of contributing to a community that one believes in.

