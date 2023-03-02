Ben Johnson says Detroit Lions ‘just got to kick that door down’

Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson had a stellar first season as an offensive coordinator, which made him one of the hottest head coaching candidates this offseason. Despite having multiple interviews, Johnson decided to stay with the Lions, and on Thursday, he explained why. In an interview with MLive, Johnson emphasized his desire to win football games and be around good people, citing his belief in the direction of the organization and his admiration for head coach Dan Campbell.

Key Points

Ben Johnson says all bets are off once Detroit Lions make playoffs

Johnson made it clear that once the Lions get into the playoffs, “all bets are off.”

“I've been a part of a number of losing seasons in my 11 years in the NFL, and to feel us get so close (was bittersweet),” Johnson said. “Knowing what Brad's been able to do in his short time here in acquiring this talent — this personnel — it really makes me feel like, man, we just got to kick that door down. Get our foot into the dance, and all bets are off when that happens.”

Another opportunity is not guaranteed

Johnson acknowledged that there is no guarantee that he will have another opportunity to become a head coach, but he is at peace with that possibility. “Some people, they really want to climb as fast as they can,” he said. “I know particularly young coaches want to do that. That's not been the case for me, per se. If (another opportunity doesn't come), we'll be at peace with it. I haven't lost any sleep or have any regrets doing what we did. We are very happy.”

Bottom Line: Johnson is dedicated to the Lions

Johnson's dedication to the Lions and his belief in the team's potential is palpable. With his help, the Lions will look to kick down the door and secure a spot in the postseason. Detroit fans should be excited about what Johnson can bring to the table, as he continues to work to build a winning culture within the Lions organization.