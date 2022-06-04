Ben Johnson says he’s ‘ready’ to call plays for Detroit Lions

Following the conclusion of the 2021 season, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell had to decide if he was going to promote Ben Johnson to offensive coordinator.

Johnson started that season as the Lions’ tight ends coach before eventually being named pass game coordinator. That decision was made after Campbell decided it was time for him to start calling plays instead of offensive coordinator, Anthony Lynn.

As we now know, Campbell did eventually make the decision to name Ben Johnson as the Lions’ next offensive coordinator and Johnson believes he is ready to call plays this coming season.

“I’m confident I’m ready, I am,” Johnson said. “Once again, you got to be put in those situations to truly know, but our game planning process is so detailed that I think on game day, it takes care of itself because you know exactly what you want and where you want.”

Ben Johnson admits when it is tough to call plays

Johnson went on to explain that the part of the game that gets tougher to call plays is the end of the game and the end of the half because of the quick decisions that have to be made.

“The five percent that gets hard is the end of the game, end of the half situations where clock is running, you got to think quickly,” Johnson said. “And those are the situations I actually have experience with from my time in Miami, doing that in practice with some of our guys. So I know what pitfalls there potentially are. It’s a learning experience, no doubt about it, but it’s one I certainly feel confident about.”

Dan Campbell has yet to decide whether Johnson will be handed the playcalling duties to start the 2022 regular season, saying he will go with his gut when the time comes.

“I think it will be hard to make that decision until the season’s almost here,” Campbell said. “I’m just going to let it go as it goes and I want to be able to coach the team right now and let him handle the offense.”

Who do you think should call plays for the Lions in 2022? Dan Campbell or Ben Johnson?

