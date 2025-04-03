Ben Johnson Sets the Record Straight on Jared Goff Comments

When new Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson made headlines at the NFL Combine for raving about the mobility of projected No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams, some fans (and media) couldn’t help but raise an eyebrow — especially those in Detroit. After all, Johnson spent the last three seasons crafting one of the NFL’s most explosive offenses with Jared Goff under center for the Lions. So was it a subtle jab at his former quarterback?

According to Johnson: Absolutely not.

Setting the Record Straight

“It was not a shot at Jared,” Johnson told reporters as quoted by the Detroit Free Press. “I’ve talked to Jared about it. Sometimes your comments get skewed a little bit. That was not my intent. He certainly understands that.”

Johnson clarified that his combine comments were purely about what Caleb Williams brings to the table — not a comparison or criticism of Goff. “It was more directed towards Caleb and what he brings to the table,” he said.

Why Johnson Is Excited About Williams

To be fair, Johnson had plenty of reasons to get excited about a quarterback like Caleb Williams. While Goff is known for his poise and precision from the pocket, Williams offers something Johnson hasn’t had at his disposal in the pros: a dynamic athlete who can break the pocket and make plays on the run.

“As much as you want to make it pure progression, one to two to three, there’s just too much variety: the pass rush is coming down, and to have an athlete like Caleb extend the play and potentially find an explosive down the field, that’s what gets me going a little bit,” Johnson said at the combine, as quoted by Pride of Detroit. “I get excited thinking about that because I haven’t really been around that since I’ve been in the league. But I’ve been on the other side, and I have experienced it, and it’s demoralizing when you’re on the other side, and you’re watching that happen to your defense.”

The Bottom Line

Ben Johnson wasn’t throwing shade — he was just hyping up his new quarterback in Chicago. His bond with Jared Goff is still strong, and the Lions’ former OC continues to show why he’s one of the most respected young minds in football.