Ben Johnson Speaks Out: ‘I’ve Never Heard of That Before’ Regarding Dan Campbell Rumors

With Ben Johnson’s departure to become the head coach of the Chicago Bears, the Detroit Lions face a big transition in their coaching staff, specifically at the offensive coordinator position. Johnson’s move to a division rival has not only upset some Lions fans but has also sparked speculation about possible tensions within the coaching staff, particularly between Johnson and Lions head coach Dan Campbell.

On a recent episode of Big D Energy, host Neal Ruhl of Woodward Sports revealed a rumor from a “source”, claiming there was “potentially some friction” between Johnson and Campbell, suggesting that Johnson might have left Detroit regardless of any external opportunities.

“There was potentially some friction in the organization with Ben Johnson, with Dan Campbell, to the degree that he might not have been back regardless this year,” Ruhl said as quoted by Lions OnSI.

However, during a Thursday appearance on FS1’s Breakfast Ball, Johnson was quick to shoot down the rumors when asked about the situation by co-host Craig Carton.

“No. I’ve never heard of that before in my life,” Johnson said firmly. “That guy [Dan Campbell] is one of my best friends, he is a mentor of mine, and I view him like family.”

Johnson’s words were clear: despite the speculation and rumors swirling around his departure, there was no rift between him and Campbell. In fact, the two share a strong bond, both personally and professionally, and Johnson expressed his deep respect for Campbell as both a mentor and friend.

As the Lions now shift their focus to finding a new offensive coordinator, it’s clear that Johnson’s relationship with Campbell remains strong, despite his decision to move on to a new chapter in his career with the Bears.