Friday, November 22, 2024
Detroit Lions

Ben Johnson Suggests TD Celebration For Detroit Lions

By W.G. Brady
The Detroit Lions' offense has been on fire in 2024, and so have their touchdown celebrations. As the team continues to roll on its win streak, many of their offensive studs have added a fun twist to the game by bringing creativity to their end zone antics. From unique moves to crowd-pleasing moments, the Lions have certainly had their share of viral celebrations.

But now, offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, the mastermind behind these high-scoring plays, is suggesting a new celebration for the team to adopt.

During a recent interview, Johnson mentioned how his kids are the first to let him know what they think about the celebrations.

“I watch that – I hear about it from my kids when I get home,” Johnson said as quoted by SI. “They really like the one – ‘Did you see (Amon-Ra St. Brown) Saint on his head?’ A couple weeks ago, that was the one I heard a lot about. I try to give them – I tried to share them a celebration, they haven’t done it yet.”

While the Lions have already embraced some truly entertaining celebrations, Johnson has an idea of his own that hasn’t yet made its way to the field. He hopes that St. Brown, who has been one of the leaders in the creative department when it comes to touchdown celebrations, will implement his idea in a future game.

“Hopefully coming down the pipe at some point,” Johnson teased. “I’m on St. Brown about that, he’s the guru.”

As fans eagerly wait to see if Johnson’s suggested celebration will make an appearance, it’s clear that the Lions' scoring plays are not only fun to watch, but they're helping build team camaraderie. With Johnson’s creativity and St. Brown’s flair, there’s no telling what they'll come up with next.

W.G. Brady
