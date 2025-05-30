Former Detroit Lions OC Ben Johnson is Focused on Caleb Williams Attitude

When Ben Johnson traded in his Detroit Lions clipboard for the Bears’ head-coach gig, he didn’t just bring a winning playbook—he brought a laser focus on cleaning up Caleb Williams attitude at the line of scrimmage. After a rookie season filled with jaw-dropping throws and eye-popping body-language gaffes, Johnson dove into the tape to help his new QB shed the “palms-up” habit and carry himself like a pro.

TL;DR:

Johnson reviewed Williams’s rookie film to pinpoint attitude and pre-snap issues.

Body language matters: no more palms-up signs of doubt for Williams.

Film study includes Detroit Lions highlights and Matthew Stafford clips.

Williams has welcomed criticism and is ready to adjust under Johnson’s guidance.

Cleaning Up Caleb Williams Attitude

Johnson didn’t sugarcoat it: he wants Williams to stop “questioning everything” with open palms and shoulders slumped. “Body language is a huge thing. Demeanor,” Johnson said via Pro Football Talk. “We don’t want to be a palms-up team…that’s a sign of weakness.” By pinpointing moments when Williams looked frustrated or indecisive, Johnson and his staff set clear expectations: learn from mistakes, then move on without dwelling.

Learning from Lions and Stafford Film

In true offensive-mindset fashion, Johnson turned to his Detroit Lions archives and Matthew Stafford’s highlight reels.

“There’s some big picture leadership stuff, like how you carry yourself as a franchise quarterback that I think will resonate with some people,” NFL analyst Albert Breer shared on ESPN 1000 via A to Z Sports. “They watched a lot of Detroit tape obviously to get him ready to play in Ben’s offense. They watched a lot of Matthew Stafford tape to help him work mechanically. So, there’s a lot of little details that they’ve been honing in on.”

By blending Lions tape with Stafford’s textbook footwork and composure under pressure, Williams saw real-world examples of poise. This isn’t about mimicking Stafford’s rocket arm—it’s about adopting a professional mentality when the game gets ugly.

What’s Next for Caleb Williams

The good news? Williams has been all ears. According to Breer, Williams “welcomed every piece of criticism in an effort to get better.” That open mind will be crucial as Johnson installs new drills focused on pre-snap reads and mental resets. If Williams can internalize these lessons, his talent won’t be overshadowed by lapses in focus. In short, the onus is on him: elevate that Caleb Williams attitude, or risk letting raw skill go to waste.