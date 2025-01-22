Ben Johnson Thanks Sheila Hamp, Dan Campbell in Emotional Farewell to Lions

In his introductory press conference with the Chicago Bears, newly appointed head coach Ben Johnson took a moment to reflect on his time with the Detroit Lions and the people who had a significant impact on his career. Johnson’s move from Detroit to Chicago marks the end of a highly successful stint as the Lions’ offensive coordinator, and while he’s excited about the future, he made it clear that leaving the Lions was no easy decision.

Ben Johnson's Gratitude to Sheila Hamp and Dan Campbell

The very first people Ben Johnson mentioned when discussing his career journey were Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp and head coach Dan Campbell. According to Johnson, both played pivotal roles in his growth as a coach and the opportunity that he now finds himself stepping into with the Bears.

“Sheila Ford Hamp and her family have been incredible for the past six years of my life,” Johnson said, acknowledging their support in making Detroit and the Lions organization a welcoming environment for him and his family. “Making Detroit and the Lions organization a great place for me and my family and raising our kids.”

Johnson also gave special recognition to Campbell, not just as a colleague, but as a mentor and a friend. “Dan Campbell is more than just a colleague to me. He is a friend, he is a mentor, he is a man that trusted me when he didn’t need to, and I will forever be in his debt and respect the heck out of him,” Johnson shared. He went on to call Campbell “an amazing person” and further described him as a “unicorn,” underscoring the unique and invaluable qualities that Campbell brought to their working relationship.

Johnson also expressed gratitude for the Lions’ front office, including team president Rod Wood and COO Mike Disner, as well as the rest of the offensive coaching staff.

The Hardest Part: Leaving the Players

While Ben Johnson took time to express thanks for the people who supported him, he also addressed the emotional difficulty of leaving the players he had grown so close to during his time in Detroit. As a coach, it’s often said that players form the closest bonds, but Johnson made it clear that his connection with the team ran deep.

“One of the hardest things to do is to leave a group of men that you love,” Johnson confessed. “I will forever be impacted by (Amon-Ra) St. Brown, (Jared) Goff, (Frank) Ragnow. I can keep going on and on and on.”

Johnson shared that his love for the players and his desire to make them better is what drew him to coaching in the first place. However, he acknowledged that the players had just as much of an impact on him, helping him grow both as a coach and as a person. “Those group of guys, they made me a better coach and a better person. They inspired me every single day, and I love driving into work to work with those men every single day,” Johnson said.

As Johnson embarks on his new journey with the Chicago Bears, it’s clear that his bond with the Lions organization and players will remain strong. However, as he begins to build a new chapter in his coaching career, he’s poised to make his mark on the Bears, taking with him the lessons learned from his time in Detroit.