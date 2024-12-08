fb
Sunday, December 8, 2024
Detroit Lions

Ben Johnson to Cowboys? Why the Lions Coach May Have Already Said ‘No’

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
The speculation surrounding the potential departure of Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson has been the subject of much discussion in NFL circles. One of the most intriguing rumors involves Johnson's connection to the Dallas Cowboys and whether he could be a candidate for their head coaching job. However, according to reports, it appears that Johnson may have already closed the door on that possibility before it ever really started.

Ben Johnson’s Preferences: Why He Might Have Said “No” To Dallas

According to SI's Albert Breer, Johnson has been clear about his preferences in terms of what he is looking for in a job. Breer outlined three key factors that could dissuade Johnson from pursuing an opportunity, including one with the Cowboys:

  1. Job Intentions: Johnson has made it clear that if he agrees to interview with a team, it will be because he is genuinely interested in the job and not just as a courtesy interview.
  2. Organizational Alignment: Johnson places high importance on the alignment between the general manager and head coach. He wants a strong, cohesive structure where both roles work in sync to build a winning team.
  3. Acknowledging Past Issues: Johnson seeks an organization that recognizes its past mistakes and shows a willingness to fix them. This need for accountability suggests he’s not interested in stepping into a situation where issues are swept under the rug.

These preferences could be a significant red flag for the Cowboys, who have experienced consistent instability in their front office and coaching structure in recent years.

Jesse Holley Weighs In: ‘Ben is Already Out On The Cowboys'

Former Cowboys player and current media personality Jesse Holley took to social media to voice his thoughts on the matter. Reflecting on Johnson’s emphasis on “organizational accountability and alignment,” Holley tweeted, “Welp. It Was Good To Dream. Ben Is Already Out On The Cowboys.”

Holley’s reaction indicates that Johnson’s criteria may not align with the current state of the Cowboys’ organization, leaving many to believe that the connection between the two parties may never have been realistic.

The Bottom Line: Could the Cowboys Have Missed Out?

While Johnson’s name has certainly been floated as a potential candidate for the Cowboys' head coach position, it seems that his standards for organizational structure and accountability could have already ruled out Dallas as a viable option. Whether or not the Cowboys pursued Johnson with serious interest remains unclear, but for now, it appears that Johnson may have already said “no” to the possibility of leading the Cowboys.

As the Lions continue their playoff push, Johnson’s future remains uncertain, but his influence on the team’s offensive success this season has been undeniable. His coaching career will continue to be one to watch in the coming years.

