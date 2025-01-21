fb
Tuesday, January 21, 2025
Detroit Lions

Ben Johnson’s Introductory Press Conference With Bears Scheduled

W.G. Brady
Ben Johnson’s first official appearance as the head coach of the Chicago Bears is set. According to reports, Johnson’s introductory press conference will take place on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. CT.

After a highly successful stint as the Detroit Lions’ offensive coordinator, Johnson was hired by the Bears to lead their team into the future. His press conference will mark the beginning of a new chapter for Johnson, who played a pivotal role in transforming the Lions’ offense into one of the most potent in the NFL.

Fans and media alike will be eager to hear Johnson’s vision for the Bears and how he plans to elevate the team moving forward. With a fresh start in Chicago, Johnson will undoubtedly be asked about his plans for quarterback development, offensive schemes, and the future direction of the Bears' offense.

Stay tuned for more details following the press conference on Wednesday.

