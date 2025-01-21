fb
Monday, January 20, 2025
Detroit Lions

Ben Johnson’s Rumored Salary with Chicago Bears Emerges

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
As former Detroit Lions OC Ben Johnson embarks on his new journey as the head coach of the Chicago Bears, details surrounding his contract are starting to surface. According to a report from Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the early figure circulating on the NFL grapevine suggests that Johnson's new deal with the Bears is set to be worth $13 million per year.

A Significant Bump

If these rumors are true, this would represent a significant increase from Johnson's previous position with the Detroit Lions, where he was earning roughly $8 million annually as their offensive coordinator. The rumored $13 million per year figure would place Johnson among the highest-paid coaches in the NFL, reflecting his growing stature in the league.

Though the number has not been officially confirmed, with one source calling the figure “speculation,” it's clear that Johnson is being compensated handsomely for the trust and expectations placed upon him as the Bears' new leader. Johnson’s success with the Lions, particularly with their explosive offense, no doubt played a significant role in the Bears' decision to make him their top choice.

A New Chapter for Johnson

While the financial details are still being ironed out, Johnson’s impressive resume with the Lions, especially his ability to turn around their offense, has positioned him for success in Chicago. As Johnson heads to the Bears, he will be tasked with reshaping their team and leading them to greater heights, further solidifying his place as one of the NFL’s most promising young coaches.

Fans and analysts alike will be keeping a close eye on how Johnson’s tenure in Chicago unfolds, as the 2025 season begins a new era for both the Bears and their newly appointed head coach.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
