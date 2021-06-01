Ben Roethlisberger reveals who’s idea it was for him to take pay cut

Many believed the Pittsburgh Steelers would start the 2021 NFL season with a new quarterback as Ben Roethlisberger is clearly a shell of his former self and not worth the $41.25 million cap hit.

But instead of moving on from Roethisberger, the two sides were able to come to an agreement for Big Ben to stick around a little bit longer. The agreement means a substantial pay cut for the former Super Bowl Champion.

The new deal, which saves the Steelers $15 million in cap space, was Roethlisberger’s idea.

“It was my idea. I said I wanted to help the team out however we can,” Roethlisberger said, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN.

To be fair, though the pay cut may have been Ben’s idea, there was no way in hell he would be on the Steelers in 2021 had a deal not been reached.

 

