Ben Roethlisberger says Pittsburgh Steelers ‘don’t have a chance’ against Chiefs [Video]

On Sunday night, Ben Roethlisberger will play in what could be his final NFL game when the No. 7 seed Pittsburgh Steelers take on the No. 2 seed Kansas City Chiefs in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

The Steelers are a heavy underdog against the Chiefs and Roethlisberger knows it. In fact, while talking to reporters on Wednesday, Big Ben said the Steelers “don’t have a chance” against Kansas City.

“We don’t have a chance, so let’s just go in and have fun,” Roethlisberger said.

We know what you are trying to do here, Ben. The question is, will it work?

What do you think?

